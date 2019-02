RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is now preselling its new ‘Protect Sea Life’ license plate, which proceeds from will help support Virginia Aquarium’s conservation and research programs, including our state-wide marine animal Stranding Response Program. ​

According to the Virginia Aquarium, the plates are $25 (or $35 for a personalized plate) and they will be accepting applications and payments until April 1, 2019.

