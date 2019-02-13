Virginia Beach police search for two people wanted for animal cruelty

Posted 3:14 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, February 13, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for an animal cruelty case.

35-year-old William Charles Wakefield and 45-year-old Susan Rene Kauffman Ennis have warrants that were issued on October 29, 2018 for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Wakefield is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has scars on his left wrist and right hip.

Ennis is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Animal Control said officials responded to the 1400 block of  Bridle Creek Blvd., in Virginia Beach to serve warrants on unrelated charges. A female dog was found inside the residence in poor condition. She was missing hair and had a skin condition, officials said.

The dog has since been adopted by a new family.

If you have information on either person’s whereabouts, submit an anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips app, calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting this link.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

