NORFOLK, Va. – A vehicle crashed into a Norfolk 7-Eleven Wednesday morning.

Police said they are investigating the crash that happened on Halprin Drive around 8:45 a.m.

A 67-year-old driver had minor injuries and no one inside the building was reported injured.

Photos from police show the vehicle crashed well into the store, ending up near the cash resisters.

There is no information on what lead to the crash at this time.

