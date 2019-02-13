Think with Wink: UVA-tonement in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Last year, the Virginia men's basketball team became the first 1-seed in NCAA men's tournament history to lose to a 16-seed. One year later, UVA is again

one of the top teams in the country.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on why the 'Hoos can't escape last year's dreadful loss to Maryland-Baltimore County. However, even though Virginia can't rewrite its 2018 story, the program has a chance to add another chapter to its tale in 2019.

More Think with Wink segments can be found here.