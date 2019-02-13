Suffolk student facing charges for unlawful filming

Ladarris Amir Timmons

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk student now faces charges of unlawful filming after he air dropped content of a staff member without their consent.

On February 7, an Officer was made aware by a School Administrator at Lakeland High School that on February 5, a student had reportedly filmed a video of a staff member without consent that was air dropped to other students.

18-year-old Ladarris Amir Timmons of Suffolk, was arrested on February 8 on charges of Unlawful Filming Or Photographing of Another and Disseminate Videographic/Still Image w/Intent to Harass, etc.

There is no further information available at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.

