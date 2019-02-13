Suffolk seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sweetheart Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Valentine’s Day came early in Suffolk for nearly 200 seniors celebrating the city’s 19th annual Sweetheart Ball on Wednesday.

It was an afternoon of dining and celebrating at the Hilton Garden Inn for the lovebirds and good friends.

A photo booth captured the memories while others showed off their best dance moves!

It was a chance for many to celebrate the holiday and dress up in their Valentine’s Day best.

The city's Parks and Recreation center has regular activities throughout the year for seniors 55 and older.

To find out about more about Suffolk senior events that are coming up, click here.