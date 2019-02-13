Police searching for young man missing from Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing on February 9.

Police say Jakob Bloodheim was last seen at his home on Tuscarora Avenue in Elizabeth City around 9 p.m. that night.

Bloodheim is 6′ tall and has long, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat and was carrying an Xbox controller and his toothbrush.

Authorities say Bloodheim may be in Currituck County.

Anyone who has seen Bloodheim or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

Download the News 3 app for updates.