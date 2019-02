BLACKSBURG, Va. – Ty Outlaw scored 20 points, one of three Hokies in double-figures, as 22nd ranked Virginia Tech overcame a three-point halftime deficit to beat unranked Georgia Tech, 76-68 in front of a sold-out crowd at Cassell Coliseum.

With the victory, the Hokies snap a two-game losing skid and improve to 19-and-5 overall, 8-and-4 in ACC play. Before hosting No. 4 Virginia Monday night, Tech travels to Pitt Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off.