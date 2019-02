Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ joins us with the latest news on the Grammy Awards, the feud between Chris Brown and Offset, Jussie Smollett's attackers and how Kanye is being sued.

This week is the final week to enter for your chance to win $1,000 every hour on 103 JAMZ. Plus, help nominate the the Best of the 7 Cities on 103jamz.com.