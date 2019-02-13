Love space and social media? Apply to cover rocket launch at Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – If you’re an active social media user who loves space, this is a great opportunity for you!
NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island is inviting social media users to apply to cover the launch of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-11 mission to the International Space Station.
An Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will lift off no earlier than 4:46 p.m. EST on April 17 from Pad 0-A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at the facility.
Related: After 15 years, the Mars Opportunity rover’s mission has ended
NASA will select up to 50 active social media users to attend the two-day event from April 16-17. Participants will be given the same access as news media.
Those who are selected will have the opportunity to:
- Get an up-close view of the launch from the Wallops Island media viewing site
- Meet with rocket experts from NASA and Northrop Grumman
- Go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wallops Flight Facility
- Meet fellow space enthusiasts who are active on social media
- Meet members of NASA’s social media teams
Due to the complexity of these launches, participants should keep in mind the possibility of the Antares rocket launching at a later date beyond its scheduled window.
Registration for this event is now open, and social media users must apply by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, February 18.
All social media accreditation applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Click here to apply.