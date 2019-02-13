Love space and social media? Apply to cover rocket launch at Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – If you’re an active social media user who loves space, this is a great opportunity for you!

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island is inviting social media users to apply to cover the launch of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-11 mission to the International Space Station.

An Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will lift off no earlier than 4:46 p.m. EST on April 17 from Pad 0-A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at the facility.

NASA will select up to 50 active social media users to attend the two-day event from April 16-17. Participants will be given the same access as news media.

Those who are selected will have the opportunity to:

Get an up-close view of the launch from the Wallops Island media viewing site

Meet with rocket experts from NASA and Northrop Grumman

Go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wallops Flight Facility

Meet fellow space enthusiasts who are active on social media

Meet members of NASA’s social media teams

Due to the complexity of these launches, participants should keep in mind the possibility of the Antares rocket launching at a later date beyond its scheduled window.

Registration for this event is now open, and social media users must apply by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, February 18.

All social media accreditation applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Click here to apply.