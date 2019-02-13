Local mom blogger shares last minute Valentine’s Day ideas for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va.- Valentine's day isn't just for couples, it can be the perfect holiday to show your family how much you love them.

Hampton Roads Mom blog contributor Lakia Matthews shares some last minute DIY Valentines day ideas worthy of all the heart emojis that your kids are guaranteed to love.

"I got these printables that were completely free they say you are the apple of my eye. They are really easy, you can print them out on either cardstock or regular paper and glue them on cardstock and then I just cut the little hole out and slid them onto the apples so you can put that into a lunch," Matthews said.

Matthews said she finds most of her inspiration from looking at Pinterest and Etsy. She said you don't have to spend a lot of money to make the holidays special for your kids. She likes to find decorations in the dollar section at Target. She then uses those decorations to create little mini themed photo shoots with her son.

"I think it's great to get them included with it. My son likes to help make the valentines so we like to go and pick up something that he is interested in. One year we used little toy soldiers because I am in the military so he liked being able to use the soldiers on his valentines cards to give to his friends," Matthews said.

Matthews said cooking a meal together can be both special and educational as your child learns a recipe and how to measure the ingredients.

She says writing each other love letters is simple to do but can be a great keepsake.

