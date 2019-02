Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "5 in 5" is IBM's global initiative that focuses on research, innovation, and technology development today that can help transform the food supply chain of tomorrow.

Dr. Jeff Welser and Chef Melissa King discuss the impact that this will have on global food production and why it is important to start preparing for the next five years of population growth.

For more information visit research.ibm.com.