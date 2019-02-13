Granby High School students graduate from Norfolk Police job training program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Granby High School students graduated Wednesday with new skills to help them land their next job.

Around a dozen students were honored for finishing the Norfolk Police Department’s T.R.U.E. Youth Program.

Students learned new skills to help them succeed in job interviews and prepare for college.

Students say officers had a big impact on them during the six-week program and that it was an experience they’ll never forget.

Kaycee Conner says she’s going to miss the officers who taught her how to be confident and sell herself to future employers.

“I was really nervous because they were officers. I thought they were going to be mean, but it was very comfortable, like working with my peers,” said Conner.

Norfolk Police say they hope the program helps them build stronger relationships with the high school students in the area.