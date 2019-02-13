Free rapid HIV testing in Chesapeake day after Valentine’s Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Health Department will be offering free HIV testing the day after Valentine’s Day for those who want to get checked.

On February 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. you can get your free HIV testing done at 748 Battlefield Blvd. N., Chesapeake, Va. 23324, directly behind Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

There are over 37 million people that are living with HIV throughout the world.

According to AIDSvu.org, there are approximately 6,071 people living with HIV in Hampton Roads.

Participants will receive a $10 gas card, while supplies last, along with education and resources. Any positive tests include immediate information for treatment and care.

“HIV in the south is becoming a disease of low-income people of color and we’ve got to see resources targeted there to make a difference in 2020 and get us to HIV epidemic control by 2030,” according to Chris Beyrer, MD, Desmond M. Tutu Professor of Public Health and Human Rights at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“We are encouraging people to make testing part of their annual health physicals.” said Janae Voorhees, Chesapeake Health Department Clinic Nurse Supervisor. “The only way to know your status is to be tested.”

For more information regarding the event, please contact Kimi Stevens, 757-382-8650.