× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry and sunny Valentine’s Day

High pressure will build in through the end of the work week. This will finally bring us some sunshine.

Expect skies to be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s making for a chilly start to Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will warm nicely into the upper 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine.

Even warmer to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 60s, which is well above normal for this time of year. Skies will be overcast, with a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

Wet weather returns just in time for the weekend. An area of low pressure will move south of the area Saturday and Saturday night. This will bring cold rain to the area. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. More rain on tap Sunday as another disturbance moves through the region. It will be another cold rain with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

A couple light showers possible to start the work week with highs in the upper 40s. Better chances for showers Tuesday and Wednesday as another storm system approaches. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

