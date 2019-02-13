Chesapeake police warn locals of phone call scam

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are notifying the public of a local scam where a person is calling and pretending to be a local department official asking for personal information.

The Chesapeake Police Department reported that various citizens have received phone calls from an individual posing as a representative of the City’s Department of Development and Permits.

The caller is reported to be asking citizens for remodel permits and personal information.

The Department of Development and Permits say that they will never ask for personal information over the phone.

The official department will request that you come to City Hall to verify information pertaining to your permits if they call you.

Hang up immediately if you receive a call like this and report it to the Police Department through the non-emergency line at (757)-382-6161.