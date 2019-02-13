Auntie Anne’s heart-shaped pretzels are back for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day coming up, various restaurant chains are getting creative with their special offers and deals, including Auntie Anne’s!

The world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise is bringing back Heart-shaped pretzels on February 14.

Pretzel fans can find the special pretzels available in Original and Cinnamon Sugar nationwide for that one special day only.

“At Auntie Anne’s, we are thrilled to offer a fun, delicious twist to the traditional red rose with Heart-Shaped Pretzels,” said Carol Pasquariello, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne’s. “We find joy in knowing your loved ones can delight in a salty or sweet Valentine’s Day pretzel treat.”

There is also going to be a buy one, get one promotion for the Heart-Shaped Pretzel redeemable only on February 14.

You can visit this link to get the offer. It will also be emailed to all Pretzel Perks loyalty members on February 14.