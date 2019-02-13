After 6 years of unanswered questions, family trying to solve brutal Isle of Wight murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - A burning car off of Nike Park Road drew firefighters to the area on February 12, 2013. That's where they discovered the body of Torrey Anderson, shot and burning.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said they are once again asking the public to come forward with information.

"We have a young man who is killed, the car was set on fire and also his body was set on fire. This is someone who went to great lengths to try to cover up their crime," he said.

Investigators feel as though they are close to solving the case, but they are missing a key piece to the puzzle - a piece only someone who knows what happened can help with.

It has been six long years for Anderson's family, who are now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed their son. Tamira Anderson, Torrey's mother, told News 3 she knows someone must have seen something.

"We know someone being arrested won't satisfy us, but it'll give us a little peace that you can't do what you did to Torrey and get away with it," she said.

Anderson left behind a mother, father and two sisters who miss him dearly. His mother said it is not fair to live without him, knowing someone out there knows what happened and will not give her the closure she needs.

The sheriff's office posted this on February 12, six years after the horrific crime, seeking the public's help:

Tamira Anderson said anyone afraid of going to the police can contact her through Facebook anonymously.

