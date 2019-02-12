Williamsburg restaurant named one of most romantic in U.S.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – If you’re still looking for a romantic dining experience this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Williamsburg!

French restaurant Le Yaca made Open Table’s list of 2019’s top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list, compiled based on an analysis of more than 12 million reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants across the country, features restaurants across 33 states.

All reviews were submitted by verified diners.

Ohio is the most-recognized state with nine restaurants making the list, followed by Texas with eight and Virginia and North Carolina with seven each.

Two restaurants in Charlottesville and two in Richmond also made the list.

Le Yaca is located at 1430 High Street, Suite 801 in Williamsburg. It also has a location at 741 First Colonial Road #107 in Virginia Beach.

Click here to see a menu and make reservations.