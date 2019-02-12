Williamsburg condo fire displaces two

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Two adults have been forced out of their home after a condo fire in the 50 block of Priorslee Lane Tuesday.

The City of Williamsburg Fire Department, the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety and the James City County Fire Department arrived on scene at 4:51 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front door of the condominium.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the living room near the fireplace.

The fire was marked under control at 5:06 p.m.

Family members are assisting the two people who have been displaced.

The City of Williamsburg’s Community Risk Reduction team is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Authorities are reminding citizens to use safe practices when starting a fire in your fireplace. They are also reminding you to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly and that they are less than 10 years old.

For more information about the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Smoke Alarm Program, call (757) 220-6220.

