Wells Fargo to unveil mural that depicts the military history of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wells Fargo is unveiling a historic mural that depicts the military history of Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

The mural depicts the military history of Virginia Beach and hangs in the branch. It was created through the collaboration of local and Wells Fargo historians.

The Wells Fargo branch and local leaders plan to unveil the historical mural at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13 at the Wells Fargo community banking branch located at 699 Independence Blvd.

The new colorful design pays tribute to Fort Story, the U.S. Army’s logistics-over-the-shore operations training facility, and the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s premier flight demonstration team.

The design also commemorates educator and community leader Emma Hairston, an original member of the Virginia Beach NAACP.

Views of the historic Cape Henry lighthouses and an early downtown street scene are also featured in the mural.

The will be Wells Fargo’s fifth installation of a new mural in Virginia Beach, and the company’s 106th mural in the state of Virginia.

Each mural reflects the joint effort of many people, including Wells Fargo team members, and local historical societies, libraries, and museums.