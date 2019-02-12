Virginia Beach’s Salem Woods Park to receive major face-lift

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Salem Woods Park in Virginia Beach will be getting a variety of updates in a new renovation plan from the city that will bring dog parks and updates to fields and parking already there.

According to the city, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is in the process of renovating Salem Woods Park and construction on these updates will begin in April 2019. This is all part of a two-phase process.

Other updates and features will include walkways and future improvements such as a new shelter and cookout areas.

The dog park layout will include areas for both large and small dogs.

The updates to the fields at Salem Woods Park means the removal of the baseball fields, which will be turned into multipurpose fields. Because of this, the Larkspur Salem Recreation Association will be relocating its baseball program to Rosemont Forest Athletic Park.​

Click here to provide comments or feedback on improvements.

Site Plan – Phase 1

· ​Rectangular Multipurpose Fields

· Large Dog Park Area

· Small Dog Park Area

· Walkways

· ADA Handicap Parking

Site Plan – Future Improvements​

· Dog Fountains

· Shelter/Grill Pad

· Parking Expansion Area

· Water Line