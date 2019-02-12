Turkey orders detention of more than 1,100 people linked to failed 2016 coup

Turkey has ordered the detention of 1,112 people over suspected links to a failed coup attempt, a Ministry of Interior source tells CNN.

Warrants have been issued to those with suspected links to the network of the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating the attempted coup in 2016, the source said.

The raid is currently ongoing, covering 75 cities across Turkey.

The suspects are accused of having an active role in the 2010 cheating scandal involving an exam police officers must take to become police inspectors.

At least 45 people who are suspected of obtaining the questions prior to taking the exam allegedly hold office in Ankara.

Turkey has made similar detention orders since the failed coup attempt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.