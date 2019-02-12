Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy but warmer today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Rain again today but much warmer… We will warm up today with highs reaching the low to mid 60s this afternoon, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Showers will become more isolated through midday and this afternoon but it will still be cloudy. Another round of rain (and even a storm) will move through tonight (10 PM to Midnight) as a cold front tracks from west to east.
Showers and clouds will clear out early Wednesday but it will be windy with west winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30+. Highs will drop a few degrees into the upper 50s, still about 10 degrees above normal. Thursday may be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs near 60, and light winds. Rain will return for Friday but temperatures will remain above normal in the 50s and 60s.
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S/W 10-15G25
Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
February 12th
1999 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Lower Maryland – Wind Damage
2012 Snow: 1-2″ Tidewater, Middle Peninsula & Maryland Eastern Shore
2014 Snow: 4-6″ Richmond, 2-4″ Tidewater
