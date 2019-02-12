× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy but warmer today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain again today but much warmer… We will warm up today with highs reaching the low to mid 60s this afternoon, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Showers will become more isolated through midday and this afternoon but it will still be cloudy. Another round of rain (and even a storm) will move through tonight (10 PM to Midnight) as a cold front tracks from west to east.

Showers and clouds will clear out early Wednesday but it will be windy with west winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30+. Highs will drop a few degrees into the upper 50s, still about 10 degrees above normal. Thursday may be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs near 60, and light winds. Rain will return for Friday but temperatures will remain above normal in the 50s and 60s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S/W 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 12th

1999 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Lower Maryland – Wind Damage

2012 Snow: 1-2″ Tidewater, Middle Peninsula & Maryland Eastern Shore

2014 Snow: 4-6″ Richmond, 2-4″ Tidewater

