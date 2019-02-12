Three displaced after Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Three people have been displaced after a fire at their apartment building in the 900 block of Druid Circle Tuesday night.

At 6:45 p.m., firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue arrived at the two-story, four-family building to find a fire in a first-four bedroom in the back of the apartment.

The fire was called under control at 7:02 p.m.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

Authorities say working smoking detectors in the apartment alerted the occupants to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.