Surry County Sheriff’s Office debunks possible scam

Surry Co., Va. – The Surry County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning on Tuesday in regards to a gift card scam going around in the area.

However, on Wednesday, the Office reported that there actually wasn’t a scam and spoke with the promotional advertisers that send out the gift cards.

The gift cards were reported to look like ones that can be bought anywhere but they are made out to stores you have probably never heard of.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that by adding the debit or credit card information in, the scammers get access and steal the number of the card in which you use to cover the difference.

This scam has been debunked and locals should not worry if they receive these gift cards in the mail.