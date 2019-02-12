Ri-Duke-ulous: Blue Devils’ wild comeback at Louisville keeps Duke atop ACC standings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – With less than 10 minutes to play Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville led Duke 59-36.

Without even forcing the game to overtime, the 2nd ranked Blue Devils escaped with their 22nd win of the season – one unlike any other in the last 40 years.

Duke engineered its largest second-half comeback of the Mike Krzyzewski era (1980-present) to win 71-69. The victory moves the Blue Devils one full-game ahead of Virginia and North Carolina for first place in the ACC men’s basketball standings.

Freshman phenom Zion Williamson led all scorers with 27 points. He also pulled down 12 rebounds. Fellow freshman Cam Reddish contributed 22 points – including the game’s final five points. Louisville’s Christen Cunningham tried to tie the game in the final seconds, but his jumper bounced off the rim.

Duke (22-and-2, 10-and-1 ACC) hosts NC State Saturday. Louisville (17-and-8, 8-and-4 ACC) hosts Clemson.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Louisville was up 59-36. Duke went on to outscore the Cards 35-10 and leave with a W! What a comeback!💪#HereComesDuke (@DukeMBB) pic.twitter.com/trFCl2n0Ir — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 13, 2019