Refocus your new year’s fitness goals with a cycling class

Posted 5:50 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17AM, February 12, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Did you set fitness goals for 2019, but are losing some steam keeping up now that we are almost halfway through the month of February?

If you have lost motivation that's okay! News 3 is taking action to help you refocus with a diverse, low-impact workout class.

Cyclebar in Virginia Beach is a great way to get back on your fitness journey.

Cycling is a low-impact exercise so it's great for both men and women of any age. The classes will help you get a full body workout with all the equipment provided.

Learn more about Cyclebar and how you can sign-up here.

