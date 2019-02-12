Rabid raccoon found in the Larchmont area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon that was collected out of Norfolk has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was collected on February 5 along the 1400 block of Cedar Lane in Larchmont and was then sent for testing at the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

It was reported to have tested positive for rabies on February 11.

There were no known human exposures and the dog that killed the raccoon was vaccinated against rabies.

If you have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757)-683-2712.

It is important to note that, in the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department.

“Rabies is a deadly virus and area residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their vaccinations,” said Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager, Sr. Incidents occurring in the city of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757)-683-2712.

For further information, please contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.