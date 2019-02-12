83-year-old Virginia Beach food pantry volunteer has reason to help others in need!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - She's 83 years old with a passion to help those in need, and News 3 is about to surprise her with a People Taking Action award.

And when we headed inside Foundry United Methodist Church off Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach with our cameras rolling, Jean Walmsley didn't know what to think.

"What's going on?!" she exclaimed.

I told her we've been hearing good things about her, to which she replied with a chuckle, "Yeah? Oh, that's unusual."

It was another volunteer, Judy Braband, who emailed News 3 about Jean, saying she's been doing this for about 10 years.

"She never complains; she never asks for help...she just does whatever needs to be done," Judy said.

Jean doesn't live too far from the food pantry, and at 83, she doesn't drive anymore; she walks to church several days a week. She couldn't tell me how many hours she spends up here, but it's a lot.

There's no indication she is slowing down anytime soon.

"No, I don't think so, I'll still be going until I can't go any more, let's put it that way," Jean told us.

So, you'll frequently find Jean packing bags with various food items, getting them ready for people in need to stop by. Jean feels a connection, remembering things were tough when she was growing up.

"It was just my mother. My father died when I was young, and it was very hard for her, you know, to take care of three children," she said, "and so when you're fortunate to have all that stuff, you need to think about other people who don't have it."

For those reasons, News 3 presented Jean with a People Taking Action award.

"Oh my goodness! This is shocking...oh, isn't that nice," she said in surprise.

She was also given a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

"Oh my goodness! Oh, that is so wonderful....thank you so much!"

Jean, with her big heart, says she plans to use it to buy items for the food pantry.

