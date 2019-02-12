× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A few storms then a lot more sunshine

Our soggy weather isn’t going to move out without a fight!

Expect a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through tonight. Our threat for any severe storms is pretty low.

Most of the wet weather will be gone by the time you wake up on Wednesday morning. However, we could see a few lingering showers along the coast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s in the afternoon. However, it may not feel that warm because of a very gusty west wind.

Our best weather this week will be on Valentine’s Day! We are expecting plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Late on Thursday, clouds will start to move in. Right now it looks like Friday will be mild and dry. Expect high temperatures to end the work week in the mid 60s.

By Friday night, wet weather will move back in. Expect scattered showers on Saturday and again on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1999 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Lower Maryland – Wind Damage

2012 Snow: 1-2″ Tidewater, Middle Peninsula & Maryland Eastern Shore

2014 Snow: 4-6″ Richmond, 2-4″ Tidewater

