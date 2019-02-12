Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center expanding dog foster program

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is expanding their new foster program for medium and large dogs.

NACC seeks volunteers to host medium and large dogs in their homes, with support from NACC including food, bowls, crates, toys and any required medication.

This program helps to minimize shelter stressors that can cause many dogs to act out or misbehave in uncharacteristic ways. A foster home will allow the dog to behave as they normally would, providing invaluable information for marketing the dog to potential adopters.

If you would like to find out more about this program, join the Norfolk Animal Care Center Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. for a program overview. The Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road in Norfolk.

“It gives us a chance to see what they know how to do and to work on any behaviors that need curbing,” Naylor said. For example, shelter housing and schedules can cause house-trained dogs to have accidents. Foster home settings allow dogs to show what they may already know, as well as their preferences towards other animals and children. One dog Naylor fostered had barked often in the shelter or turned his back when potential adopters visited. At her home, she said, the dog opened up, playfully interacting with her other pets and bonding with her 5-year-old.

Jennifer Held, a Kennel Supervisor at NACC, fostered several dogs in her home. One, a puppy seized from its owner because of abuse that resulted in amputation of one of its legs, found an adoptive family just a few days after she took him home.

Another dog that came to the shelter as a stray was scared of its own shadow, Held said. She took the dog home and fostered her until that dog met a 5-year-old girl – and they became instant best friends.

The dog foster program is underway with current volunteers, but NACC wants to grow its number of foster homes capable of accommodating medium to large dogs.

Initial foster periods start at two weeks but can be easily extended, and foster dogs will be eligible for adoption from their foster home.

For more information, click here.