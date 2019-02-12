Mother, friends of woman killed walking to work plead for more upgraded crosswalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Family and friends of a 30-year-old woman who was killed while walking to work are taking action to make sure the same tragedy never happens again.

Jessica Krehbiel died on December 7, 2018, one day after her mother, Lynna, says Jessica was hit by a car while walking to work. According to Lynna, Jessica worked at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

On December 6, 2018, Portsmouth Police responded to the intersection of Willet Drive and West Road after a woman was hit by a car. The hospital sits at the corner of the intersection. Directly across from the hospital is a parking lot used for hospital employees.

Police say the woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and ultimately died from her injuries. The driver remained on scene. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Two months after Jessica's death, her mother and her friends are planning to speak at Tuesday's Portsmouth City Council meeting. They say they want to ask the council for better signage and lighting at the intersection where Jessica was killed.

Currently, there are two stop signs on West Road and three street lights at the intersection, but Jessica's loved ones want to see more.

Neighbors in the area echo these concerns. After the incident, many neighbors told News 3 that the intersection is a frequent spot for crashes and close calls.

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center provided News 3 with the following statement:

"At Bon Secours, the safety of our patients, visitors and our staff is a top priority. Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center is in support of Portsmouth City Council reviewing the intersection at Willet Drive and West Road to determine if there are any opportunities to make improvements to enhance pedestrian visibility. We continue to keep those involved in the tragic accident in December in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time."

The Portsmouth City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.