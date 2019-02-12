Meet your future friend as we mark Homeless Animal Week on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We get to experience a pet parade as fourteen local animal shelters join forces from February 11th - 17th to recognize Homeless Animal Awareness Week (HAAW).

Folks from local shelters across the region teach us about how HAAW got started and how we can participate and help.

Check out some of the adorable and adoptable pets below:



Meet Clue from Norfolk SPCA. He is one sweet pup looking for his new family. For more information on Clue visit norfolkspca.com.



Tommy joined us from the Chesapeake Humane Society. He is an older gentleman that loves affection. For more information on Tommy visit chesapeakehumane.org.



PETA brought us the adorable chihuahua mix, Ping Pong. This little guy will do anything for a treat! For more information on Ping Pong visit www.peta.org.



Diesel is a major snuggle-bug from the Glouster-Mathews Human Society. He has been waiting patiently for his fur-ever home. For more information on Diesel visit www.gmhumanesociety.org.



This little guy is River from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. His ears may be big, but his heart is even bigger! For more information on River visit www.nnva.gov.



Chesapeake Animal Services brought in a sweet cat in a sweater, Juno. She loves attention and cuddles. For more information on Juno visit www.cityofchesapeake.net.