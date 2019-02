PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters are currently responding to a house fire in the the 100 block of Carol Lane.

Officials reported to be working on the residential structure fire around 11:25 a.m.

Reports say the cause of the fire was a pile of debris on the front porch. It was also stated that the home was vacant during the time of the fire.

There are no injuries reported at this time and no further information. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.