Firefighters respond to a house fire in Northampton County

Northampton Co., N.C. – Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS and Garysburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on Perry Street in Garysburg on Tuesday.

When officials arrived, they reported that smoke was found to be coming from the home with all occupants safety outside.

Firefighters found the fire inside a bedroom once they entered the home.

The fire was said to have spread above the ceiling. The ceiling was opened and all fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is said to not be suspicious in nature.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates on-air and online.