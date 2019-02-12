Watch: Fairfax accuser speaks about #MeToo movement in California

STANFORD, Calif. — Dr. Vanessa Tyson participated in a panel discussion about the #MeToo movement on Tuesday, more than a week after an allegation made by her came out accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault.

The symposium, “Betrayal and Courage in the age of #MeToo,” was held at Stanford University’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, where Dr. Tyson works.

Dr. Tyson claims Lt. Gov. Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Another woman, Meredith Watson, accuses the lieutenant governor of raping her in 2000 when the two attended Duke University. Fairfax has denied both claims.

Tuesday, her lawyers sent a letter to Virginia General Assembly leaders telling them despite the decision not to pursue impeachment, Tyson is “fully prepared to cooperate with any effort to investigate Lt. Governor Fairfax’s sexual assault of her.” CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles first obtained the letter.

The event page for the symposium lists Dr. Tyson as one of two panelists. She will focus on “connections between sexual violence and the persistent structural inequality that disproportionately impact women and girls.”

It started at 5:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, February 12 and was listed as sold out.

