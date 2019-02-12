CHKD raising awareness during Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With one in a hundred children born with a congenital heart defect, Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter’s (CHKD) will be helping to celebrate Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week (Feb. 7-14) with the help of volunteers for the American Heart Association.

According to the American Heart Association, newborns at CHKD will receive the hats and parents will receive free heart health information courtesy of 2019 Heart and Stroke Ball sponsor W.M. Jordan Company.

“The American Heart Association’s mission is to improve the overall health of our community. We know that preventing heart disease is as important as having access to excellent care,” said John Lawson, Executive Chairman of W. M. Jordan Company. “The Little Hats, Big Hearts program is one way to help remind parents that children born with healthy hearts can develop cardiovascular disease because of lifestyle choices over time and children born with heart defects deserve the best immediate quality of care and innovative research to live long, healthy lives.”

The “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program raises awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common and deadly type of birth defect in the country.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program helps nearly a thousand hospitals in 40 states across the country.

To learn more here, click here.