Chesapeake Sports Club posthumously honors eight local legends

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Each year, the Chesapeake Sports Club celebrates legends we’ve lost by awarding posthumous legends awards to deceased players/coaches/supporters from Chesapeake.

Monday, the Club celebrated eight deceased athletics standouts during its monthly luncheon at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Those receiving posthumous legends awards:

Gayle Baker (Oscar Smith H.S.), George Crump (Indian River H.S.), Reggie Jordan (Western Branch H.S.), Woody Koonce (Great Bridge H.S.), Lewis Love (Oscar Smith H.S.), Brad Partain (Deep Creek H.S.), Cliff Stewart (Deep Creek H.S.) & Billy Thompson (Oscar Smith H.S.).