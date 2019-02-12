Adventure Weekend at the Virginia Living Museum in February

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum is celebrating Adventure Weekend with a three day weekend of activities and programs.

The Adventure Weekend will be on February 16 -18 as part of Presidents’ Day holiday with “Footsteps in History” which covers over 400 years of Hampton Roads history told by the Rainbow Puppets.

Activities included are: Corn Hoop Games, Knot Tying, Oyster Reef Pop-up Discovery Station, Rope Making, Corn Grinding, and a Fire Starting Demonstration starting at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (Saturday and Monday only).

An artifacts table and collection items will also be on display. Activity times vary daily from 9a.m. – 5p.m.

“Footsteps in History” is an ambitious undertaking by Rainbow Production’s founder and creator David Messick, Jr. that expands on the work he and the company began with their acclaimed telling of Jamestown’s 400th anniversary.

This version is sponsored through a grant from York County and the York County Arts Commission. The show will be performed at the Virginia Living Museum at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. throughout the three day weekend.

Rainbow Puppet Productions and survival activities are included in museum admission.

The Virginia Living Museum is open daily from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12. All daytime planetarium showings are free for Museum members and $4 plus Museum admission for non-members.

The museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258A. For more information, click here or call (757)-595-1900.