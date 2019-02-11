VCU to build $350 million inpatient children’s facility

RICHMOND, Va. — Children will soon have a new place to get healthy in Richmond. Virginia Commonwealth University Health System and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU announced they would build a new $350 million, 86 bed inpatient children’s facility.

The new building, which will be next to the current outpatient Children’s Pavilion on Marshall Street in downtown Richmond, is scheduled to open in 2022, CBS 6 reported.

“The completion of the Children’s Pavilion with a new inpatient hospital will provide an exclusively child-centered environment as advocated by patient families, our own pediatric team and regional children’s health care providers,” Dr. Michael Rao, Ph.D., president of VCU and VCU Health System, said.

The new inpatient facility would replace the current unit with “private rooms and also will provide new operating rooms, imaging capacity, emergency services and family amenities — all dedicated to children and their families,” the university released in a statement.

“All children deserve the very best care in a welcoming environment that meets the unique needs of each child and their family,” Dr. Marsha Rappley, M.D., CEO of the VCU Health System and senior vice president for health sciences at VCU, said. “A comprehensive Children’s Pavilion that is designed in partnership with children’s health care providers from across the region and state, as well as with families, will give all children a focus of hope during what may be the most difficult journey of their lives.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the Spring 2019.

Building stats (provided by VCU):

86 inpatient beds

6 observation beds

Ability to expand to 120+ beds in the future

Emergency room

All private rooms

Approximately 500,000 square feet

16 stories of clinical and support space above ground, including four levels of shell space for future growth

4 levels of parking below ground

Co-located, integrated inpatient and outpatient hematology and oncology care

2 general operating rooms*

1 hybrid operating room for cardiac procedures*

*Pending certificate of public need approval