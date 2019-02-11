HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Financial expert Scott Thoma joins us to discuss life insurance and how it can help protect us from the unexpected. Foir more information visit www.edwardjones.com.
Protecting your finances for the future on Coast Live
-
Checking out new tech devices at CES on Coast Live
-
If Coast Guard members are killed during shutdown, their families won’t get benefits
-
If Coast Guard members are killed during the shutdown, their families won’t get benefits
-
Planning your family’s financial future on Coast Live
-
Using online courses to boost your career on Coast Live
-
-
A new CBS comedy series about families and surprises on Coast Live
-
Game day party tips with Chef Chris Scott on Coast Live
-
A futuristic comedy with Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson on Coast Live
-
Meet local body building athletes set to compete on Coast Live
-
The Butcher’s Son Chop House creates a farm-fresh meal on Coast Live
-
-
Getting on track for the new year on Coast Live
-
Style resolutions for your home on Coast Live
-
Winterizing your car with Jack Nerad on Coast Live