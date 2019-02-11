Police recruit first canine officer, born in the Netherlands

Montgomery, OH (WCPO) – A canine officer is now helping to patrol the streets of Montgomery for the very first time. Officer Alex Janszen completed training with the four-legged officer, 2-year-old Ricky, on Jan. 25.

The Belgian Malinois was born in the Netherlands, according to a city of Montgomery spokesperson. Ricky was initially trained to respond to commands in Dutch.

Janszen and Ricky completed their training at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

“I really enjoy helping people and I’ve always loved dogs,” Janszen said in a written statement. “Having the ability to continue helping our residents while also working closely with a canine is a dream come true.”

Before Ricky came along, Montgomery police relied on outside agencies to assist if a police dog was needed. The addition to the department was years in the making, according to a news release.

The cost of the K-9 and initial training was funded by TriHealth and The Haverkamp Foundation, created in remembrance of Matt Haverkamp, a K-9 handler who died in car accident. An existing police cruiser has been converted to meet the needs of the new officer.

Ricky is trained for drug detection and patrol duties such as missing persons investigations. He will be made available to neighboring agencies if needed.