Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From cold and rainy to warm and rainy

Well, a warm rain is better than a cold rain.

It has been a bone chilling start to the workweek, but things will be warming up on Tuesday.

The stationary front that has been the focus for scattered showers will move north as a warm front on Tuesday. That will help vault our temperatures into the mid 60s by the afternoon. It won’t be wet from beginning to end, but we do expect scattered showers throughout the day.

On Tuesday evening, a surface cold front approaches bringing us more scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Once that front clears the region, the rain will move out quickly on Wednesday morning. Most of the day will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

We will wake up on Valentines Day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 30s before warming into the upper 50s once again. It will be our only dry day for the work week!

Late Thursday, our clouds will increase ahead of another storm system that will move through on Friday. That system will bring warmer weather again through the day. Expect scattered showers with high temperatures on Friday in the 60s.

By Friday night another cold front will cross the region bringing more wet weather that will linger into early on Saturday.

We are expecting high temperatures on Saturday in the upper 50s and lower 60s before the chillier weather arrives for Sunday.

The second half of the weekend is looking sunny but cooler with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and the lower 50s.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1981 F1 Tornado: Chesterfield Co

1983 Winter Weather: Blizzard – 18″ snow Richmond, Up to 30″ snow Northern Neck

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

