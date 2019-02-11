Newport News man arrested for attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On February 8 around 12:59 a.m., Newport News Police responded to a 7-Eleven that reported a robbery.

The 7-Eleven located in the 800 block of J Clyde Morris reported an attempted robbery from business.

A third party on scene provided a description of a white male wearing a brown jacket and a pink piece towel around his face.

Officers located a man that matched the description provided walking on McGuire towards Bruton Avenue. The subject was identified as 34 -year-old Andrew Arrington of Tukaway Court in Newport News.

An investigation revealed that Arrington was the subject involved in the attempted robbery.

The clerk, a 61-year-old Newport News woman stated that Arrington had walked into the store and demanded money multiple times. The clerk stated Arrington had his hand inside his pocket making a forward motion as he demanded the money.

There were other customers approaching the store and he fled on foot. Officers arrested Arrington and charged him with Robbery.

