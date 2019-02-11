New mobile Edgar Cayce app can help create a positive daily focus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There is a new free app that can help with creating a positive daily focus.

The a non-profit Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. partnered with Beauty Everywhere to deliver the new Edgar Cayce: Co-Creation App.

This app highlights the mind, body, and spirit wisdom from the Cayce readings. It presents three inspirational thoughts from the Cayce readings with classic visuals as well as audio.

Edgar Cayce was an American clairvoyant who answered questions that related to healing, reincarnation, wars, Atlantis, and future events while he was allegedly asleep.

The thoughts are curated from hundreds of Cayce concepts and ideas and is free when set to once weekly thoughts.

According to Kevin Todeschi, CEO and Executive Director of Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. and Atlantic University, the app presents some of the most profound and life-transforming principles from the Edgar Cayce readings and truly helps to set the tone for the day.

“I have already heard from Cayce enthusiasts throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia that they plan to make the app a part of their daily routine.” Todeschi said, “Obviously, anywhere you have cell phone service, you will have access to these inspirational and supportive thoughts. This is just one more way the Cayce material can help to bring spiritual insights into your life.”