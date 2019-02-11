NCAA men’s hoops: UVA beats Tar Heels, splits Carolina/Duke double-dip

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Virginia splits its Carolina/Duke double-dip.

After suffering their second loss of the season Saturday vs. No. 2 Duke, Monday the 4th ranked ‘Hoos come from behind to beat No. 8 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, 69-61. With the win, UVA avoids back-to-back losses for the first time in two years. The Tar Heels had won seven straight games entering the night.

Kyle Guy led the Cavaliers with 20 points – 13 of which came in the second half as Virginia climbed out of a seven-point deficit with a 21-to-6 game-closing run. De’Andre Hunter also scored 20 for the ‘Hoos.

Virginia improves to 21-and-2 on the season, 9-and-2 in the ACC. UVA is tied with UNC for second place in the league. Duke takes over sole possession of first place with a record of 9-and-1 in ACC play.

The ‘Hoos host Notre Dame Saturday at 2:00 p.m. LIVE on WGNT.