Man holding ‘It’s OK to be white’ sign spotted near Virginia Beach middle school

Posted 3:34 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, February 11, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man holding a sign that read “It’s OK to be white” was spotted standing near Plaza Middle School in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

Photo: Toni K.

A spokesperson with Virginia Beach Public Schools said he was seen around 8:45 a.m.

The spokesperson said the man was on public property, not school property.

Gov. Northam gives 1st TV interview since racist yearbook photo surfaced: “I’m not going anywhere”

A School Resource Officer from Plaza Middle went outside several minutes later to speak to the man, but he was gone.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.