Man holding ‘It’s OK to be white’ sign spotted near Virginia Beach middle school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man holding a sign that read “It’s OK to be white” was spotted standing near Plaza Middle School in Virginia Beach Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Virginia Beach Public Schools said he was seen around 8:45 a.m.

The spokesperson said the man was on public property, not school property.

A School Resource Officer from Plaza Middle went outside several minutes later to speak to the man, but he was gone.