Man assaults & rips clothes off woman at bus stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested for assaulting and ripping the clothes off a woman at a bus stop.

On February 8 at 3:02 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the 12200 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to a fight that was in progress.

Officers made contact with the victim, a 28-year-old Suffolk woman, who stated she was assaulted by a man. The victim stated she was approached by a man at a bus stop as she was smoking a cigarette.

He started engaging in a conversation with the victim and she told him that he was too close. The male was identified as 39-year-old Jabbar Currence of the 7700 block of Warwick Boulevard.

After the victim told Currence he was too close, he walked away and then turned back around and began punching her. He placed both hands around her throat and applied pressure.

She also stated he ripped off her work skirt and tore her bra. The struggle ended up on the ground where Currence pulled down her pants and underwear. She started kicking and screaming and Currence started choking her again.

A concerned citizen heard the screaming so he ran over to see what was going on, and that is when Currence got off and walked away.

It was also reported that Currence had just been released from a local hospital where he attempted to masturbate in front of two nurses.

Officers placed Currence into custody and charged him with Abduction, Strangulation x2, Assault, Unlawful Damage, and Indecent Exposure x2.