Fire burns through large barn in Isle of Wight Co.

Video courtesy of News 3 viewer Caroline Frantz

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - A barn went up in flames in the area of Eagles Nest Lane and Days Point Road in Smithfield Sunday night.

The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, Rushmere Volunteer Fire Department and Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene around 7:08 p.m., arriving to find the barn fully engulfed in flames with an exposure.

The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department's tanker was immediately requested to assist with water supply.

Firefighters operated on scene for approximately three hours. No injuries were reported.

The Windsor Volunteer Fire Department assisted by backfilling Station 50 with an engine company.

